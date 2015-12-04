SEOUL Dec 4 South Korea's financial regulator is looking into whether any trading irregularities had occurred concerning the merger of Samsung Group affiliates Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries Inc earlier this year, two regulatory officials said on Friday.

Both officials declined to comment on the details of the probe or whether there was any indication of illegal activity. One official said such investigations usually take months. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)