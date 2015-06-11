UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, June 11 U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott said on Thursday it had applied for an injunction to block Samsung C&T Corp's sale of treasury shares to KCC Corp, escalating its battle against a key Samsung Group restructuring move.
Samsung C&T on Thursday said it would sell treasury shares equivalent to a 5.8 percent stake to existing shareholder KCC to secure support for an $8 billion merger with Cheil Industries Inc.
Elliott has opposed the merger, calling Cheil's offer for Samsung C&T unfair. It is already seeking an injunction to block the merger.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.