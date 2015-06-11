SEOUL, June 11 South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday that its sale of treasury shares to KCC Corp will defend the firm and shareholders against what it says is a foreign hedge fund seeking short-term gains.

U.S. hedge fund Elliott earlier on Thursday said it had filed for an injunction in South Korea to block the sale of Samsung C&T treasury shares equal to a 5.8 percent stake to KCC.

