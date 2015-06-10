SEOUL, June 10 South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp said on Wednesday that it would sell 9 million of its own treasury shares to KCC Corp for 674 billion won ($607.92 million) in a bid to smooth the merger with sister firm Cheil Industries Inc.

KCC will hold about 5.8 percent of Samsung C&T once the transaction is completed on Friday, becoming the construction company's fourth-largest shareholder. ($1 = 1,108.7000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)