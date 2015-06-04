SEOUL, June 4 Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday it will communicate with shareholders and seek to boost investor value in response to opposition from a U.S.-based hedge fund to a takeover offer from affiliate Cheil Industries Inc.

Hedge fund Elliott said it had taken a major stake in Samsung C&T and opposed Cheil's $8 billion takeover offer, in a challenge to Samsung Group's restructuring efforts. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)