BRIEF-Stage Stores to acquire selected assets of Gordmans
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility
SEOUL, June 4 Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday it will communicate with shareholders and seek to boost investor value in response to opposition from a U.S.-based hedge fund to a takeover offer from affiliate Cheil Industries Inc.
Hedge fund Elliott said it had taken a major stake in Samsung C&T and opposed Cheil's $8 billion takeover offer, in a challenge to Samsung Group's restructuring efforts. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Consideration for GCP share acquisition was $20 million in cash and 800,000 shares of common stock of company - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nk812B) Further company coverage: