SEOUL Aug 6 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates
has asked Samsung C&T Corp to buy back some of it
stake in the company, an Elliott spokesman said on Thursday,
after C&T shareholders approved a $8 billion merger that Elliott
had opposed.
The spokesman declined to comment on how much of the fund's
7.1 stake in C&T Elliott had asked the company to buy back.
Samsung C&T investors who opposed the deal can sell their
shares to the company at 57,234 won per share by Aug. 6.
Samsung C&T said it does not comment on shareholders'
actions, adding that it would tabulate all buyback requests by
midnight local time on Thursday.
