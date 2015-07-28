(Corrects Samsung C&T's stock price percentage move in paragraph 2)

SEOUL, July 28 The share price of South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp fell on Tuesday below the put-back option price set by the terms of its $8 billion all-stock takeover by sister firm Cheil Industries Inc .

Samsung C&T's shares opened 1.4 percent lower at 57,100 won per share. Samsung C&T's shareholders approved the takeover on July 17, but investors who opposed the deal have the option to sell their C&T shares to the company at 57,234 won per share by Aug. 7.

Samsung C&T said earlier on Tuesday that U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, which holds a 7.1 percent stake in the firm, returned its stock certificate to the Korea Securities Depository, leading to speculation that the fund may be preparing to sell its C&T stake. Elliott declined to comment.

Under terms of the deal, Cheil or Samsung C&T can call off the merger if the combined cost of shares being sold to Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T by their respective shareholders exceeds 1.5 trillion won ($1.28 billion).

