SEOUL, July 7 A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an injunction request by a U.S. hedge fund seeking to prevent construction company Samsung C&T Corp from selling treasury shares to chemicals firm KCC Corp, clearing another legal hurdle for the proposed $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group firms.

A Seoul Central District Court official told Reuters the verdict by telephone. Elliott Associates, a Samsung C&T shareholder, had filed the injunction request last month in a bid to block the all-stock takeover of C&T proposed by Samsung firm Cheil Industries Inc.

