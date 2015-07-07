UPDATE 2-Akzo Nobel finds unwanted suitor PPG on its doorstep
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
SEOUL, July 7 A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an injunction request by a U.S. hedge fund seeking to prevent construction company Samsung C&T Corp from selling treasury shares to chemicals firm KCC Corp, clearing another legal hurdle for the proposed $8 billion merger of two Samsung Group firms.
A Seoul Central District Court official told Reuters the verdict by telephone. Elliott Associates, a Samsung C&T shareholder, had filed the injunction request last month in a bid to block the all-stock takeover of C&T proposed by Samsung firm Cheil Industries Inc.
(Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 23 Fast food chain Pret a Manger's private equity owners have chosen Solebury Capital to advise on a planned New York stock market listing, people close to the situation said.