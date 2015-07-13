UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 13 A South Korean court said it would rule on U.S. fund Elliott's request to block a vote by Samsung C&T Corp shareholders on a takeover offer from Cheil Industries Inc before the ballot is due to take place on July 17.
Elliott is appealing a decision by the Seoul Central District Court earlier this month which rejected the request.
The Seoul High Court also said it hopes to hold a hearing on Tuesday for another appeal filed by Elliott, against the district court's rejection of another injunction request to block Samsung C&T's sale of treasury shares to KCC Corp .
(Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.