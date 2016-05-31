SEOUL May 31 South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp said it plans to appeal against a court ruling ordering it to pay a higher price for a share buyback offer made during a merger last year that consolidated stakes in key Samsung Group affiliates.

The 2015 merger combined construction firm Samsung C&T into fashion and theme-park operator Cheil Industries Inc. The merged entity is also called Samsung C&T. (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng and Se Young Lee; Editing Stephen Coates)