UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL May 31 South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp said it plans to appeal against a court ruling ordering it to pay a higher price for a share buyback offer made during a merger last year that consolidated stakes in key Samsung Group affiliates.
The 2015 merger combined construction firm Samsung C&T into fashion and theme-park operator Cheil Industries Inc. The merged entity is also called Samsung C&T. (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng and Se Young Lee; Editing Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources