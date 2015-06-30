SEOUL, June 30 South Korea's Cheil Industries Inc said on Tuesday the company will not re-attempt a merger with sister firm Samsung C&T Corp should the current $8 billion offer fail.

Cheil co-Chief Executive Yoon Joo-hwa told analysts during a briefing that the current all-stock offer for Samsung C&T will be the only takeover attempt. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)