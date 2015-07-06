UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 6 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates has bought shares in Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd , a spokeswoman for the Samsung unit said on Monday.
The spokeswoman could not confirm the size of the stake.
Elliott recently bought 1 percent stakes in both Samsung Fire & Marine and Samsung SDI Co Ltd for a combined sum of about 200 billion won ($178 million), South Korean newspaper the Chosun Ilbo reported earlier on Monday, citing unnamed industry and investment banking sources.
Samsung Fire & Marine and SDI are both shareholders of Samsung C&T Corp. Elliott, a C&T shareholder, has been battling to block a proposed $8 billion merger of Samsung C&T and affiliate Cheil Industries Inc.
Samsung SDI and Elliott declined to comment. ($1 = 1,126.2000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.