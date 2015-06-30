(Refiles to remove extra word "firm" in headline)

SEOUL, June 30 South Korea's Cheil Industries Inc said on Tuesday it would boost dividends and consider share buy backs if its proposed $8 billion takeover of sister firm Samsung C&T Corp is completed.

In a statement, Cheil said the company created by the merger would also have a separate governance committee as well as a body dedicated to corporate social responsibility activities.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)