By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, July 8 South Korean construction firm Samsung C&T Corp holds a shareholder meeting on July 17 to vote on a proposed $8 billion all-stock takeover offer from Samsung Group's de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc.
The vote is expected to be close, with fierce opposition led by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, C&T's third-largest shareholder with 7.1 percent.
The deal is seen as a key step for the ongoing leadership transfer for the founding Lee family of Samsung Group, South Korea's largest conglomerate.
To proceed, the merger needs to win two-thirds of the Samsung C&T votes cast at the July 17 meeting.
Below is the tally of investors whose stance on the proposed deal is publicly known:
SHAREHOLDERS IN FAVOUR OF DEAL OWNERSHIP
Samsung SDI Co 7.39 pct
KCC Corp 5.96 pct
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance 4.79 pct
Lee Kun-hee (Samsung Group patriarch) 1.41 pct
Samsung Welfare Foundation 0.15 pct
Shinyoung Asset Management 0.09 pct
Samsung Foundation of Culture 0.08 pct
TOTAL 19.78 pct
SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED TO THE DEAL OWNERSHIP
Elliott Associates 7.12 pct
Ilsung Pharmaceutical 2.05 pct
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 0.14 pct
Aberdeen Asset Investments^ 0.07 pct
TOTAL 9.38 pct
^ Criticised deal but has not announced voting plan
Source: Regulatory filings, Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Sunil Nair)
