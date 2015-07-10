SEOUL, July 10 South Korean construction firm Samsung C&T Corp holds a shareholder meeting on July 17 to vote on a proposed $8 billion all-stock takeover offer from Samsung Group's de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc.

The vote is expected to be close, with fierce opposition led by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, C&T's third-largest shareholder, with a 7.1 percent stake.

The deal is seen as a key step for the ongoing leadership transfer for the founding Lee family of Samsung Group, South Korea's largest conglomerate.

To proceed, the merger needs to win two-thirds of the Samsung C&T votes cast at the July 17 meeting.

Below is the tally of investors whose stance on the proposed deal is publicly known:

SHAREHOLDERS IN FAVOUR OF DEAL OWNERSHIP

Samsung SDI Co 7.39 pct

KCC Corp 5.96 pct

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance 4.79 pct

Lee Kun-hee (Samsung Group patriarch) 1.41 pct

Samsung Welfare Foundation 0.15 pct

Shinyoung Asset Management 0.09 pct

Samsung Foundation of Culture 0.08 pct

UBS Hana Asset Management 0.028 pct

TOTAL 19.898 pct

SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED TO THE DEAL OWNERSHIP

Elliott Associates 7.12 pct

Ilsung Pharmaceutical 2.05 pct

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 0.16 pct

Aberdeen Asset Investments^ 0.07 pct

TOTAL 9.40 pct

^ Criticised deal but has not announced voting plan

Source: Regulatory filings, investor disclosures, Thomson Reuters data (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Biju Dwarakanath)