SEOUL, July 15 South Korean construction firm Samsung C&T Corp holds a shareholder meeting on July 17 to vote on a proposed $8 billion all-stock takeover offer from Samsung Group's de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc. The ballot is expected to be close. Samsung Group received an apparent boost as South Korea's National Pension Service has decided to vote its shares in favour of the deal, according to local media reports. U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates, C&T's third-largest shareholder, with a 7.1 percent stake, has led opposition to the merger, which is seen as a key step for the ongoing leadership transfer for the founding Lee family of Samsung Group, South Korea's largest conglomerate. To proceed, the merger needs to win two-thirds of the Samsung C&T votes cast at the July 17 meeting. Below is the tally of investors whose stance on the proposed deal is publicly known: SHAREHOLDERS IN FAVOUR OF DEAL OWNERSHIP National Pension Service# 11.21 pct Samsung SDI Co 7.39 pct KCC Corp 5.96 pct Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance 4.79 pct Lee Kun-hee (Samsung Group patriarch) 1.41 pct Teachers Pension (South Korea) 0.34 pct Samsung Welfare Foundation 0.15 pct Shinyoung Asset Management 0.09 pct Samsung Foundation of Culture 0.08 pct UBS Hana Asset Management 0.028 pct Plus Asset Management 0.003 pct TOTAL 31.451 pct SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED TO THE DEAL OWNERSHIP Elliott Associates 7.12 pct Ilsung Pharmaceutical 2.05 pct Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 0.16 pct Teacher Retirement System of Texas* 0.09 pct Aberdeen Asset Investments^ 0.07 pct Florida State Board of Administration* 0.026 pct California State Teachers' Retirement System* 0.01 pct TOTAL 9.526 pct # The National Pension Service has not declared its intention but local media reports have said it decided on Friday to support the deal. ^ Criticised deal but has not announced voting plan * Teacher Retirement System of Texas figure as of June 30, 2015, Florida State Board of Administration figure is as of Dec. 31, 2014, California State Teachers' Retirement System figure is as of June 30, 2014 Source: Regulatory filings, investor disclosures, Thomson Reuters data (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)