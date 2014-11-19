BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate signs framework agreement with AdvoFin to resolve Austrian legacy legal disputes
* Framework agreement with AdvoFin to resolve Austrian legacy legal disputes
SEOUL Nov 19 Samsung C&T Corp :
* Says in a statement that wins $310 million order from Alpine Return Sdn Bhd to construct three high-rise towers named Star Residences in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
* Expects contract will be completed by August 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sohee Kim)
* Framework agreement with AdvoFin to resolve Austrian legacy legal disputes
* China Overseas Land core profit up 13.8 pct, lags expectations
* EGM approves capital increase to 1.25 billion riyals from 1 billion riyals Source:(http://bit.ly/2n5Z9Pj) Further company coverage: