SEOUL, June 11 Shares of South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp opened lower on Thursday after the company sold its treasury shares to KCC Corp to secure a proposed $8 billion merger with Cheil Industries Inc .

Shares of Samsung C&T were down 3.7 percent as of 0005 GMT, compared with a 0.5 percent rise for the broader market. The firm's stake sale seeks to fend off a challenge form a U.S. activist fund and complete a deal seen critical for a smooth leadership succession at Samsung Group.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)