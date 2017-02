SEOUL Jan 16 South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries said on Monday that it had signed a letter of agreement with Inpex to build an offshore gas processing facility in Australia for around 2.6 trillion won ($2.26 billion).

Samsung Heavy said it planned under the deal to start construction of the facility in 2013 and deliver it in the fourth quarter of 2015. ($1 = 1148.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)