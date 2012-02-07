SEOUL Feb 7 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it is considering fully taking over unlisted flat-screen display maker Samsung Mobile Display, a joint venture with Samsung SDI Co Ltd.

"We are considering merging the business to improve synergy, but a final decision has yet to be made," Samsung Electronics said in a filing to the Korea stock exchange.

Samsung Mobile Display is a near monopolistic supplier of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays used in high-end smartphones and touted as the next-generation display to replace LCD flat screens in televisions. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)