Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
(Corrects to remove extraneous text from headline)
SEOUL, June 17 A unit of South Korea's Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that it was in talks with the Vietnam government over building a factory to make display modules for mobile phones.
Samsung Electronics, a close rival to Apple Inc, is ramping up production in low-cost Vietnam, amid an intensifying price war in the smartphone market.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said Samsung Display was considering an investment of $1 billion to build the plant by 2020.
A Samsung Display spokesman declined to comment on the size of the investment.
He said the company was considering building the factory in Bac Ninh province, where Samsung Electronics already has mobile phone production facilities.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Erica Billingham)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
