(Corrects 19th paragraph to show Apple's 2012 smartphone market
share rose slightly according to Strategy Analytics.)
* Q4 operating profit at record 8.84 trln won, meets
guidance
* Mobile division profit more than doubles to 5.44 trln won
* Keeps 2013 capital spending at 2012 level
* Samsung shares up 12 pct in 3 months; Apple down over 20
pct
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Jan 25 Samsung Electronics Co
turned cautious on spending for the first time since the global
financial crisis, keeping its annual investment plan unchanged
at 2012 levels, as demand for computer chips wanes and the
smartphone market slows.
Samsung, one of the industry's most aggressive spenders, has
ramped up capital expenditure every year since 2004 except 2009
to meet soaring demand for its array of consumer electronics and
mobile devices. It sold a record 700,000 smartphones a day in
the last quarter.
But with the personal computer market shrinking for the
first time in 11 years, the global smartphone market growing
more slowly, and Apple Inc moving to buy fewer of
Samsung's microprocessors used in the iPhone and iPad, the South
Korean IT giant is now forced to keep a lid on spending.
"Overall its earnings momentum remains intact, and
smartphone shipments will continue to grow even in the
traditionally weak first quarter, as Samsung's got a broader
product line-up and Apple appears to be struggling in pushing
iPhone volumes aggressively," said Lee Se-chul, a Seoul-based
analyst at Meritz Securities.
Samsung, which reported a record quarterly and annual profit
on Friday, said it would keep 2013 capital expenditure unchanged
from 2012.
"The key word for us in investment in 2013 is flexibility.
We'll decide as the market demand dictates," Robert Yi, head of
Samsung's investor relations, told analysts.
Data from the company shows Samsung started to slow down
planned investment in the last quarter.
Samsung said it spent 4.4 trillion won in October-December,
pushing its 2012 investment to a record 23 trillion won ($21.5
billion). But the company said in October that it was on course
to spend 25 trillion won in 2012.
Analysts had expected a 4-20 percent cut in Samsung's 2013
capital spending.
By contrast, Taiwanese rival TSMC is planning to
raise its capital expenditure to $9 billion this year, aimed in
part at winning Apple orders away from Samsung.
Shares in Samsung fell 2.1 percent as of 0250 GMT, lagging a
1.1 percent decline in the wider market.
RECORD EARNINGS
Samsung had poured money into factories to boost production
of chips and panels used in Apple products and its Galaxy range
devices, pushing its operating profit to 8.84 trillion won in
the last quarter. The 89 percent increase from a year earlier
was in line with its earlier estimate.
Profit at its mobile devices division, which makes phones,
tablets and cameras, more than doubled to 5.44 trillion won in
the quarter from a year earlier, lifted by a broader offering of
smartphones - from the very cheap to the very expensive.
The division accounted for 62 percent of Samsung's overall
fourth-quarter profit, up from 55 percent a year earlier.
Samsung is also seeing strong sales of its Note phablet,
which analysts expect to help Samsung get through any seasonal
weakness better than rivals.
Samsung, which doesn't provide a breakdown of smartphone
sales, is estimated to have sold around 63 million smartphones
in the last quarter, including 15 million Galaxy S IIIs and 7
million Note IIs.
The company also said 2012 operating profit rose 86 percent
to an all-time high of 29 trillion won.
SAMSUNG VS APPLE
Samsung sold 213 million smartphones last year and enlarged
its share of the global market to 30.4 percent from around 20
percent in 2011, a report by market research firm Strategy
Analytics showed on Friday. The sharp increase reflects
Samsung's aggressive marketing of its wide product range.
Apple's share of the market rose slightly to 19.4 percent
from 19.0 percent in 2011, according to the report.
Globally, sales of smartphones surged 42.7 percent last year
to 700 million, Strategy Analytics said.
Samsung said on Friday it expects the global smartphone
segment to shrink in January-March from the seasonally strong
fourth quarter, and that growth of the overall handset market
will slow to the mid single-digits this year.
The forecast is in line with industry estimates, with signs
of a slowdown having already emerged.
Apple shipped 47.8 million iPhones in the three months ended
December, a record that nonetheless disappointed many analysts
accustomed to years of outperformance. The Cupertino,
California-based company also missed Wall Street's revenue
forecast for a third straight quarter as iPhone sales lagged
expectations.
Apple shares have dropped by more than a third since
mid-September as investors fret that its days of hyper growth
are over and its devices are no longer as 'must-have' as they
were.
By contrast, shares in Samsung have risen 12 percent in the
same period as the company once seen as quick to copy the ideas
of others now sets the pace in innovation.
At the world's biggest electronics show in Las Vegas this
month, Samsung unveiled a prototype phone with a flexible
display that can be folded almost like paper, and a microchip
with eight processing cores, creating a buzz that these may be
used in the next Galaxy range.
"It's very probable to us that the Exynos 5 Octa (processor)
will find its way into the Galaxy S4," UBS analyst Nicolas
Gaudois wrote in a recent note.
"It also looked as if the curved display is close enough to
finished product. We came away even more convinced that displays
will provide significant differentiation to Samsung devices, and
application processors will materially grow over time," Gaudois
said.
($1 = 1066.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)