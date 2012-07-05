* Q2 operating profit seen at record 6.67 trln won
* Handset division profit estimated at 4.4 trln won
* Smartphones to still be biggest earner in H2
* Shares down 15 pct in 2 months; Apple gains
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, July 6 Soaraway sales of the Galaxy
smartphone will drive record quarterly profit of $5.9 billion at
Samsung Electronics, though the South Korean tech
giant is fretting over how Europe's debt crisis is denting
demand in its biggest market for televisions and home
appliances.
Samsung, valued at $170 billion and the world's leading
maker of TVs, smartphones and DRAM memory chips, gives its
April-June earnings guidance later on Friday, with its flagship
Galaxy smartphones likely to have stretched their lead over
rivals Apple and Nokia - despite a parts
shortage that meant it struggled to keep up with
stronger-than-expected demand for its latest Galaxy S III model.
While strong handset sales grab the headlines, more than
doubling profit growth, other businesses such as chips and
consumer electronics are battling weak prices and demand and a
limping euro, which eats away at repatriated profits.
In a sign that the euro zone crisis is exercising minds in
boardrooms around the globe, Samsung executives said this week
the group was operating to a contingency plan.
"Europe is our biggest consumer electronics market and we
may have to initiate cost cuts and product price increases
should the euro fall further from the current level," said one
executive who didn't want to be named as the plan is internal.
"Our smartphones are flying off the shelves, with some
outlets reporting 40-60 percent sales growth, but that's
distorting the overall trading outlook which is more challenging
due to the weak global economy and a weak euro."
The euro has fallen around 5 percent against the Korean won
since April, and about 8 percent in the past year, to
2-year lows.
"A sharp drop in the euro could hit Samsung's TV and home
appliance sales as the region has traditionally generated some
30 percent of (consumer electronics) sales," said Brian Park, an
analyst at Tongyang Securities. "If you take European sales
alone, TVs may have swung to a loss ... but the division as a
whole is profitable and is a very small part of Samsung's entire
profit structure."
Samsung and local rival LG Electronics are among
the few global TV makers making money and gaining market share
from stumbling Japanese rivals Sony, Panasonic
and Sharp.
But, spooked particularly by a weak chip market, Samsung
shares have dropped 15 percent in the past two months, while the
broader Korean market has fallen just over 5 percent,
and Apple has gained almost 3 percent.
KWON'S FIRST
Samsung is likely to say it expects its April-June operating
profit to have jumped 77 percent to 6.67 trillion won ($5.87
billion) from a year ago, according to a Reuters survey of 23
analysts. The average forecast, revised down slightly due to
delays in shipping the latest Galaxy smartphone, is 14 percent
higher than the previous record quarterly profit of 5.85
trillion won in the first quarter.
Full second-quarter results are due towards the end of this
month. These will be the first quarterly results since Kwon
Oh-hyun, formerly head of Samsung's component business, took
over as chief executive.
Profit from the mobile division is likely to have more than
doubled to around 4.4 trillion won from a year ago, with sales
of around 50 million smartphones - at a rate of 380 every
minute. Current quarter mobile profits are expected to forge
further ahead as the latest Galaxy model enjoys a boom before
the next iPhone launch - driving the company's profit to a
record of nearly 8 trillion won. The mobile business brings in
more than 70 percent of Samsung's earnings.
While the next iPhone, expected later this year, will likely
slow Samsung's handset earnings growth, it will boost the Korean
firm's semiconductor earnings as Samsung is the sole producer of
processing chips used to power the iPhone and iPad, and also
supplies Apple with mobile memory chips, NAND flash and display
screens.
"Earnings should get an additional boost as Apple's new
product launch will increase component sales," said Lee Se-chul,
an industry analyst at Meritz Securities.
($1 = 1135.7500 Korean won)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)