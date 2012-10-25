* Q3 operating profit 8.12 trln won, in line with guidance
* Handset division earns 5.63 trln won, 69 pct of total
* Says sees tight Q4 NAND mkt, DRAM oversupply
* Shares up 24 pct YTD; Seoul mkt up 5 pct; Apple up 52 pct
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Oct 26 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's top technology firm by revenue,
reported record quarterly profit of $7.4 b i llion on Friday, with
strong sales of its Galaxy range of phones masking sharply lower
memory chip sales.
The South Korean firm said July-September operating profit
almost doubled from a year ago to 8.12 trillion won, in line
with its earlier estimate.
Samsung, reporting its results just hours after main rival
Apple Inc, did not detail its third-quarter smartphone
shipments, though these are estimated to have soared to 58
million. Apple said it shipped 26.9 million iPhones in
July-September It launched its latest iPhone 5
on Sept. 21.
Profits from Samsung's mobile division more than doubled to
5.63 trillion won - more than two-thirds of the group's total -
as sales of the Galaxy S III, introduced in late May, powered
ahead of the iPhone 5 launch. Samsung is estimated to have
shipped 18-20 million S IIIs in July-September.
Earnings from the chip division, where Samsung competes
against Toshiba Corp and SK Hynix Inc,
dropped 28 percent to 1.15 trillion won as prices of dynamic
random access memory (DRAM) chips sagged, though a recovery in
NAND flash chips, widely used in mobile devices, helped offset
the weakness.
The company said it expected DRAM oversupply to run on into
the current quarter, but sees a tight NAND flash memory market.
Samsung's run of four straight record quarters is likely to
end in December, with profit growth slowing even more next year
as TV markets stagnate and growth in the high-end smartphone
market eases from the recent breakneck speed. Profit growth is
expected to slow to 16 percent next year from this year's
forecast 73 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Samsung competes against Sony Corp and LG
Electronics Inc in televisions, and LG Display
in screens.
Shares in Samsung have climbed 24 percent so far this year,
easily outpacing the benchmark KOSPI's 5 percent gain,
but only half the gains made by Apple.