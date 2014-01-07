* Q4 op profit likely 8.3 tln won, down 6 pct on year, 18
pct on qtr
* Op profit view below bottom end of analyst forecasts,
lowest since Q3 2012
* Figure likely hit by estimated $1 bln special bonus
* Shares closed down 0.2 pct vs 0.3 pct gain in benchmark
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Jan 7 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, the world's largest smartphone maker, has reignited
shareholder calls for more returns after splashing out on a
special employee bonus estimated at nearly $1 billion.
The arch rival of Apple Inc drew on its $50 billion
cash pile to mark 20 years of transformation into Asia's most
valuable company - just two months after investors criticised it
for not spending enough to increase its dividend yield.
The bonus, to commemorate Chairman Lee Kun-hee's "New
Management" strategy, hit October-December operating profit
which Samsung said likely fell 6 percent on year and 18 percent
from a record third quarter to 8.3 trillion won ($7.8 billion).
Initial street estimates put the bonus at 300 billion to 700
billion won, but the extent of the profit decline indicated a
payout closer to 1 trillion won, or an average $4,000 for each
of the company's 240,000 employees, analysts say.
That is likely to have sent fourth-quarter profit below even
the most bearish forecast among 23 polled analysts of 8.8
trillion won, to the lowest level since the 8.1 trillion won of
July-September 2012.
"This (bonus) could increase pressure from some shareholders
to raise shareholder returns, and I also do have some hopes for
more payout either in the form of a share buyback or dividends,"
said Kim Kyung-yoon, head of equities management at Kyobo Axa
Investment Managers, which owns Samsung shares.
Like most South Korean companies, Samsung has kept its
dividend yield low at around 1 percent or less, which is a
primary reason its shares are not as valuable as global peers.
"We are not against paying bonuses to workers but at least
the shareholders should get as much," said Mark Mobius,
executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group. "They
should really celebrate the event with a big bonus, a bigger
dividend, which may happen."
Samsung shares saw their first annual decline in 2013 in
five years partly due to the company's conservative shareholder
return policy, despite operating profit likely growing 28
percent to a record 36.8 trillion won. They closed down 0.2
percent on Tuesday, versus a 0.3 percent rise in the broader
market.
Returns equal around 5.1 percent of profit, the lowest since
2007 when Samsung last bought back shares, at which time its
rate of return was 15.8 percent.
"NO TRANSPARENCY"
Lee, who took over Samsung Group in 1987 from his
founder-father, in 1993 ordered lieutenants to "change
everything except your wife and children" to transform Samsung
Electronics from a mid-tier television set manufacturer into a
global technology leader.
It has since overtaken Sony Corp in TVs, Nokia Oyj
in mobile phones and Apple in smartphones.
Lee, who turns 72 this week, set the agenda for the future
in his New Year speech by stressing the need to drop a
hardware-centric culture and adopt new ways of thinking to
stimulate innovation.
"In theory this (bonus) has nothing to do with Samsung's
enormous profit... and will not be repeated, although there is
no transparency on this issue and so no guarantees," CLSA
analyst Matt Evans said in a note.
"Whether shareholders will receive any similar 'bonus' in
the form of a meaningful dividend or share buyback remains to be
seen. However, this analyst is not holding his breath as M&As
are a more likely way" of using its cash reserves.
Korean companies often top up low salaries with bonuses.
Samsung Electronics gives up to 50 percent of annual salary by
returning 20 percent of profit that exceeds targets. It also
offers up to 100 percent of basic monthly salary to employees in
units which achieve targets.
SMARTPHONE SALES
Fourth-quarter earnings were also likely affected by
Samsung's flagship Galaxy S and Note smartphones losing out
somewhat to Apple's iPhone in primary markets such as the United
States and Japan during the year-end holiday season.
The company, ahead of releasing final figures on Jan. 24,
estimated fourth-quarter sales of 59 trillion won. This compared
with the 61 trillion won Thomson Reuters' Starmine SmartEstimate
of 23 analysts, which gives greater weighting to the more
accurate analysts.
"Even taking into account one-off costs, the
(fourth-quarter) profit is lower than expected. Samsung has not
provided details, but smartphone profit may have fared worse
than expected, given increased marketing expenses," said IBK
Investment & Securities analyst Lee Seung-woo.
Samsung is bracing itself for its toughest year at its
mobile devices division since it started making smartphones in
2007, as Apple raises its China presence and fights back with
larger-screen offerings.
Analysts estimate 2014 profit growth at its mobile arm to
range from low single digit to mild contraction after growing
eight times over the past five years.