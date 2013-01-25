* Q4 operating profit at record 8.84 trln won, meets
guidance
* Mobile division profit more than doubles to 5.44 trln won
* Keeps 2013 capital spending at 2012 level
* Samsung shares up 12 pct in 3 months; Apple down over 20
pct
SEOUL, Jan 25 Samsung Electronics Co
turned cautious on spending for the first time since the global
financial crisis, keeping its annual investment plan unchanged
at 2012 levels, as demand for computer chips wanes and the
smartphone market slows.
Samsung, one of the industry's most aggressive spenders, has
ramped up capital expenditure every year since 2004 except 2009
to meet soaring demand for its array of mobile devices. It sold
a record 700,000 smartphones a day in the last quarter.
But with the personal computer market shrinking for the
first time in 11 years, the global smartphone market growing
more slowly, and Apple Inc moving to buy fewer of
Samsung's microprocessors used in the iPhone and iPad, the South
Korean IT giant is now forced to keep a lid on spending.
Samsung, which posted a record October-December profit on
Friday, said it would keep spending this year at a level similar
to 2012, without giving details. The company said previously it
planned to spend 25 trillion won ($23.39 billion) in 2012.
While the decision to keep spending unchanged defies analyst
expectations of a 4-20 percent cut, rival Taiwan's TSMC
by comparison is planning to raise its capital
expenditure to $9 billion this year, aimed in part at winning
Apple orders away from Samsung.
The South Korean company had poured money into factories to
boost production of chips and panels used in Apple products and
its Galaxy range products, pushing its operating profit to 8.84
trillion won in the last quarter. The 89 percent increase from a
year earlier was in line with its earlier estimate.
Profit at its mobile devices division, which makes phones,
tablets and cameras, more than doubled to 5.44 trillion won in
the quarter from a year earlier, lifted by a broader offering of
smartphones - from the very cheap to the very expensive. It is
also seeing strong sales of its Note phablet, which analysts
expect to help Samsung get through any seasonal weakness better
than rivals.
Samsung, which doesn't provide a breakdown of smartphone
sales, is estimated to have sold around 63 million smartphones
in the last quarter, including 15 million Galaxy S IIIs and 7
million Note IIs.
SAMSUNG VS APPLE
Apple shipped 47.8 million iPhones in the December quarter,
a record that nonetheless disappointed many analysts accustomed
to years of outperformance.
Cupertino, California-based Apple missed Wall Street's
revenue forecast for a third straight quarter on Wednesday as
iPhone sales lagged expectations.
Apple shares have dropped by more than a third since
mid-September as investors fret that its days of hyper growth
are over and its devices are no longer as 'must-have' as they
were.
By contrast, shares in Samsung have risen 12 percent in the
same period as the company once seen as quick to copy others'
ideas now sets the pace in innovation.
At the world's biggest electronics show in Las Vegas this
month, Samsung unveiled a prototype phone with a flexible
display that can be folded almost like paper, and a microchip
with eight processing cores, creating a buzz that these may be
used in the next Galaxy range.
"It's very probable to us that the Exynos 5 Octa (processor)
will find its way into the Galaxy S4," UBS analyst Nicolas
Gaudois wrote in a recent note.
"It also looked as if the curved display is close enough to
finished product. We came away even more convinced that displays
will provide significant differentiation to Samsung devices, and
application processors will materially grow over time," Gaudois
said.