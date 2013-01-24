SEOUL Jan 25 Samsung Electronics Co
reported a record quarterly profit of $8.3 billion and kept its
2013 investment plans at the previous year's level, defying
expectations that it may reduce spending amid weaker demand for
computer chips.
The South Korean firm said October-December operating profit
increased 89 percent from a year ago to 8.84 trillion korean won
($8.3 billion), in line with its earlier estimate.
In a statement on Friday, Samsung said it would keep 2013
investment at a similar level to 2012, despite a bleak PC
outlook and a move by rival Apple Inc to diversify its
supplier base.
Analysts had expected a 4-20 percent cut in Samsung's
capital spending this year.
Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker and a key
supplier of memory chips, flat screens and microprocessors for
Apple's iPhone and iPad, has increased its capital spending
every year except 2009 since 2004.
It is preparing for a gradual Apple exit as the Cupertino
California-based firm, in a global patent row with Samsung,
reduces its component reliance on the South Korean company.
Shares in Samsung have climbed 12 percent over the past
three months, while Apple slumped 20 percent, partly hit by
worries that its dominance of the mobile industry was waning.