SEOUL, April 26 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
reported on Friday its sixth straight quarter of
profit growth ahead of the sale of the Galaxy S4 smartphone this
weekend, its biggest assault on rival Apple Inc yet.
The South Korean IT giant said January-March operating
profit increased 54 percent from a year ago to 8.8 trillion
korean won ($7.91 billion), broadly in line with its estimate.
With the S4, Samsung is taking aim at the U.S. market,
Apple's turf, as the iPhone maker reported its first profit
decline in more than a decade. Apple also indicated no major
product releases until the fall.
This week, Samsung kicked off a massive advertising campaign
and set up mini stores at Best Buy locations ahead of
the S4's debut in the United States.