SEOUL, March 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will be difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time.

"We will review various aspects including legal and tax-related issues and report the findings to shareholders," Samsung Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

"But there are negative effects that would arise from transitioning to a holding company so it does not appear it will be easy to do so at present." (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)