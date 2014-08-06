SEOUL Aug 6 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Apple Inc agreed to withdraw patent
lawsuits outside the United States, a Samsung spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"This agreement does not involve any licensing arrangements,
and the companies are continuing to pursue the existing cases in
U.S. courts," Samsung said in a statement.
Apple and Samsung have been litigating around the world for
three years, each accusing the other of infringing patents in
making smartphones and other mobile devices.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)