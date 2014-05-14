(Adds Apple share price, background on long-running patent
fight)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON May 14 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday refused to revive a Samsung Electronics
patent case against Apple Inc, affirming a decision in
favor of the iPhone and iPad maker.
Apple and Samsung have been litigating around the world for
three years, each accusing the other of infringing patents in
making smartphones and other mobile devices. Neither side has
scored a crippling sales ban against the other.
In this case, the International Trade Commission had said in
June that Apple did not infringe on the Samsung patents. The
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed that
decision on Wednesday but did not explain its reasoning.
Samsung Electronics declined to comment on the case. Apple
did not respond to a request for comment.
Apple's share price was steady on Wednesday afternoon, up
0.2 percent at $594.73.
The ITC had also found in June that Apple infringed on a
Samsung patent that was not one of those ruled upon on
Wednesday. It ordered the Apple devices that used that
technology to be banned from importation into the United States.
But the Obama administration overturned the ban because the
technology was covered by a standard essential patent, which
ensures that devices made by different companies can communicate
with each other.
The Samsung smartphone, like many iPhone competitors, uses
Google Inc's Android software, which Apple's late
founder Steve Jobs denounced as a "stolen product."
Android has become the world's No. 1 smartphone operating
system, and Apple has accused manufacturers like Samsung and HTC
of infringement. The legal conflagration eventually spread to
nearly a dozen countries.
Still, Apple and Samsung have largely fought to a draw.
Apple did have a big success in California when jurors awarded
it about $930 million after a 2012 trial, but the company failed
to persuade the judge to ban the sale of Samsung phones in the
United States because of the infringement.
In a second case in the same court, Samsung was ordered to
pay $119.6 million for infringing three Apple patents earlier
this month.
The case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd v. International Trade
Commission and Apple, Inc, No. 13-1519.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny, Meredith
Mazzilli and Lisa Von Ahn)