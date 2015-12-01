SEOUL Dec 1 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has named Dongjin Koh as the president of its smartphone business, conglomerate Samsung Group said on Tuesday.

Koh is taking over the position from J.K. Shin, who Samsung says will remain the head of the overall mobile division but is ceding the day-to-day role to focus on long-term business strategy. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)