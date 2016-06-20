Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* China memory chip plant experienced power disruption -Samsung
* Samsung says normal operations will resume in few days
* Incident at China plant will not have material impact -analyst (Adds comments from Samsung, analyst and background)
SEOUL, June 20 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said a power supply disruption at its China memory chip plant will have minimal market impact, with full-scale operations expected to resume in a few days.
Samsung, the world's No. 1 memory chip maker, said production at the plant in Xian that makes 3D NAND memory chips was disrupted by a power outage on June 18.
The chips have helped Samsung assume a dominant position in higher-margin products such as solid-state hard drives for computers and servers. The company said less than 10,000 wafers were affected by the disruption.
"We expect normal operation to resume at full scale in a few days," Samsung said in a statement.
"The effect on the market will be insignificant."
Mirae Asset Daewoo Securities brokerage said in a report the incident would not have a material impact on Samsung's business, estimating the worst-case scenario was a loss of up to 20 billion won ($17.10 million). ($1 = 1,169.4600 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)