* Research firm says iPhone 5s outsold Galaxy S5 in May
* Weak sales underscore mounting pressure on Samsung
* Analysts say change in smartphone strategy may be needed
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, July 16 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is losing smartphone ground not only to cheaper
Chinese rivals but also at the high end to Apple Inc, a
survey showed, in an ominous sign for the South Korean giant as
Apple readies to launch its next-generation iPhone 6.
Samsung last week gave second-quarter earnings guidance that
was far weaker than expectations and is on track for its worst
quarterly profit in two years, a performance the company
attributed in part to price competition and higher inventory
levels in China.
Research firm Counterpoint's survey of 35 markets accounting
for nearly 90 percent of global sales found that sales for the
eight-month-old iPhone 5s stood at 7 million in May, compared
with about 5 million for Samsung's flagship Galaxy S5, which was
in just its second full month of sales after a late March
release.
Counterpoint said that the Galaxy S5 appeared to be doing
worse than the Galaxy S4 had done in its early launch against
the iPhone 5, with each selling about 7 million units a month.
The data measure retailers' sales to consumers as opposed to
typical industry data that look at shipments made by the
manufacturer.
Galaxy S5 sales probably remained at about 5 million units
in June, said Tom Kang, Seoul-based analyst for Counterpoint. He
said the Galaxy S5 fell short of market expectations in terms of
display quality and by using a plastic case.
"They made one mistake, one product that didn't hold up to
expectations and they are paying the price," he said in a phone
interview. "They will have to move forward and leave behind what
has failed and focus on the next product."
The data suggests that Samsung's problems run deeper than
just the inventory buildup in mid-to-low tier devices that the
company reported earlier in the month after disclosing
weaker-than-expected second quarter guidance.
Samsung declined to comment on Counterpoint's data or
disclose shipment figures for the Galaxy S5, though a Samsung
executive in April said that the new flagship device was
expected to outperform its predecessor.
"We will strengthen our product competitiveness by
reinforcing our premium brand reputation, powerful product
line-up, and cutting-edge technology," the company said in an
email statement on Wednesday.
Data from research firm Canalys showed that Samsung's market
share in the first quarter of 2014 fell to 18 percent from 20
percent a year earlier, while the likes of China's Xiaomi and
Lenovo Group Ltd made gains.
Analysts said Samsung's new products such as the S5 did not
offer enough to entice consumers to pay a premium over cheaper
alternatives that were rapidly improving in quality.
"Most major smartphone brands worldwide are battling brand
fatigue at the moment," said Strategy Analytics analyst Neil
Mawston. "Consumers love their smartphones but almost all
hardware, software and apps now look, feel or cost the same."
Apple, however, continues to be able to charge premium
prices. Its iPhone 6 generation, expected to be launched as soon
as September, is anticipated to sport bigger screens which would
encroach on what has been a key Samsung advantage.
The Counterpoint data also suggest that Apple's smartphone
sales have remained resilient even as anticipation for the new
product launch builds. The U.S. company is expected to report
its fiscal third-quarter results later this month.
SLOWING MARKET
Some slowdown for Samsung was expected following a record
year of profits in 2013. Strategy Analytics forecasts global
smartphone shipments growth this year to slow to 21 percent from
41 percent in 2013, while faster growth for cheaper smartphones
was also expected to undermine margins.
Samsung's worse-than-anticipated operating profit guidance
of 7.2 trillion won ($6.96 billion) for the April-June period
caught analysts by surprise. Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey
shows that 28 of 50 analysts polled have cut full-year profit
forecasts for the company since the guidance was issued on July
8.
A worker at a South Korean carrier shop in central Seoul
said sales of the iPhone 5s and the Galaxy S5 were roughly equal
at his store, even though the Apple device had been on the
market since October in South Korea.
"IPhone sales have been consistent and the differentiating
factor for it is the design," said the worker, who only wanted
to be identified by his surname Kim as he was not authorised to
speak to the media. "There isn't much difference in the design
of a Galaxy phone or an LG phone."
Some analysts said Samsung should bite the bullet and cut
prices across the board, trading short-term margins for market
share, while others say Samsung should look at more innovative
change such as introducing flexible displays.
Counterpoint's Kang said Samsung may also need to consider
adopting a new brand for its high-end products.
"The Galaxy brand has been weakened because it's selling
$100, $200, $300 phones while Apple only sells $400 and above,
so they might even need to throw away their Galaxy brand," he
said.
($1 = 1034.2000 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in BEIJING and Kahyun
Yang in SEOUL; Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen Coates)