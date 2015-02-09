SEOUL Feb 10 As Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
sells fewer of its own smartphones, the South Korean
group's components businesses are under pressure to pick up the
slack and secure external customers for chips and display
panels, including putting these in rival mobile devices.
Samsung Display has begun supplying organic light-emitting
diode (OLED) panels to Chinese smartphone makers Lenovo
, Coolpad, Oppo Electronics and Vivo
Electronics. And the subsidiary says it's on the lookout for
more clients, aiming to have half its total revenue by 2017 from
sales to outside customers, up from just over a third in 2013.
Industry officials estimate that external clients account
for around a fifth of Samsung Display's sales of smaller
smartphone and tablet panels compared to about 50 percent for
large panels for TVs, underscoring a need for more mobile
clients.
"Samsung Display's desire to grow overseas sales wasn't as
strong when Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S devices were selling
well, but now it's trying to avoid being too over-reliant on a
single client," a person with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
Samsung's systems chips business is also trying to grow its
customer base following a weak 2014. Some analysts say the
business lost more than $1 billion last year on declining sales
of Galaxy smartphones and the loss of a contract to supply the
processor for Apple Inc's iPhone 6.
Samsung's next Galaxy S smartphone is widely expected to be
powered by its own Exynos processor chips after Qualcomm Inc
acknowledged that a key customer won't use its
Snapdragon mobile chip in a flagship device.
Samsung has declined to comment on that, but another
individual familiar with the matter said the proportion of
next-generation Galaxy S phones powered by Exynos chips will
likely increase from previous versions.
A successful launch of the new device could help win more
external orders, and bolster profits. Samsung said late last
month it was in talks with third-party customers about supplying
its Exynos mobile processors.
"Some of Samsung's components businesses and other
affiliates were too dependent on the captive (in-house) market,"
said IM Investment analyst Lee Min-hee. "There's been a general
shift in direction, with the businesses looking to make external
sales and diversify the customer base."
WEAK MOBILE BUSINESS
Samsung's mobile profits for October-December dropped 64
percent from a year earlier, as Galaxy S5 sales disappointed and
rivals like China's Xiaomi Inc became increasingly
competitive. Analysts don't expect any smartphone turnaround as
margins remain squeezed.
Nomura and other brokerages, though, have raised their 2015
earnings forecasts for Samsung, betting on improved
contributions from component sales. As smartphone competition
heats up, Samsung should benefit from better demand for
components such as chips and panels.
The system chip business in particular is expected to be a
catalyst. Local media reports and analysts say Samsung is likely
to win back the Apple contract and supply the majority of mobile
processors for the next iPhone.
Display sales, too, should provide an additional boost this
year as the business expands its external customer base. Daewoo
Securities tips 2015 operating profit to more than double to 1.7
trillion won ($1.55 billion) from last year.
"We're starting to hear talk that Samsung's annual profit
could actually increase this year, contrary to the market
consensus before the fourth-quarter results were announced, and
I think that will be the case as well," said Park Jung-hoon, a
fund manager at HDC Asset Management, which holds Samsung
shares.
($1 = 1,087.7000 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Ian Geoghegan)