By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, March 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, the world's biggest maker of smartphones and memory
chips, announced on Thursday that it plans to adopt a corporate
culture akin to a startup, seeking to become more nimble as
growth slows.
Samsung's executives will sign a pledge to move away from a
top-down culture and towards a working environment that fosters
open dialogue.
The flagship firm of South Korea's dominant conglomerate
will also reduce the number of levels in its staff hierarchy and
hold more frequent online discussions between business division
heads and employees.
"We aim to reform our internal culture, execute as quickly
as a startup company and push towards open communication and
continuously innovate," it said in a statement.
The pronouncement is the latest among sweeping changes
attempted at a time of crisis by the conglomerate and carries
echoes of a 1993 exhortation by Samsung Group patriarch Lee
Kun-hee to executives to "change everything but your wife and
children".
Hurt by a rapid decline in smartphone profits and the
absence of new businesses to drive growth, Samsung has been
under pressure to reform its military-style working culture to
foster innovation.
Some current and former employees say it will be difficult
for a company like Samsung, which has global headcount of more
than 300,000, to transform itself. Analysts also say there is
the risk of Samsung losing its edge as a fast-execution hardware
company by attempting to change its ways.
Lee has been hospitalised since a 2014 heart attack, and the
group is in the midst of a transition to control by his son, Jay
Y. Lee.
Other moves in recent years to ease a rigid corporate
culture include flexible working hours, a loosening of dress
code requirements for weekend work and less pressure on
employees to attend after-work drinking sessions that have long
been a staple of Korean corporate life.
Samsung said it will also cut down on unnecessary internal
meetings and simplify reporting procedures in order to improve
productivity and offer training to employees to strengthen their
"winning spirit".
It will also reduce unnecessary overtime and weekend work
and push employees to spend time with their families or take
advantage of learning opportunities.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)