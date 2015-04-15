April 15 Samsung Electronics Co has
created a standalone team of about 200 employees to work
exclusively on making screens for rival smartphone maker Apple
Inc's products, Bloomberg reported, citing people with
direct knowledge of the matter.
The team at Samsung Display Co, which provides screens for
iPads and MacBooks, helps develop products and is only allowed
to share information about Apple's business within the group,
Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1auomuH)
The team, formed on April 1, also helps with sales and Apple
is now the biggest external customer for Samsung components,
Bloomberg said.
A Samsung Display spokesman declined to comment on the
report. Representatives at Apple could not immediately be
reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Samsung and Apple last year agreed to drop all patent
litigation outside the United States, scaling down a protracted
legal battle between the smartphone rivals.
The legal battle between the smartphone rivals began in the
United States in 2011 when Apple accused Samsung of copying its
iPhone designs. Samsung countered that Apple was using pieces of
its wireless-transmission technology without permission.
