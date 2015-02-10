SEOUL Feb 10 The total amount of dividends paid by South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to fall this year from 2014, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The person, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject, added that last year's sharp increase in payout was in response to government efforts to lift the economy and increase shareholder value.

Samsung Electronics last month announced an end-2014 dividend of 19,500 won per common share, an increase of 41 percent from a year earlier. Factoring in an earlier interim dividend, the total 2014 payout was up 40 percent, at 20,000 won per common share. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)