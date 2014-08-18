UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Aug 18 South Korean electronics giant Samsung has submitted a plan to invest in a mobile telephone factory in Indonesia, a senior official at the company's Indonesian unit told Reuters on Monday.
The Indonesian government is currently processing the plan, Lee Kang Hyun, vice president of PT Samsung Electronics Indonesia, said in a text message.
He declined to disclose the potential investment size. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources