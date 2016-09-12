Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics were accused of agreeing to avoid poaching each other's U.S. employees, according to a U.S. civil lawsuit filed last week.
The case, filed in federal court in Northern California, accuses Samsung and LG of antitrust violations and driving down employee wages. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)