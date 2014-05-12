SEOUL/TOKYO May 12 Soccer fans who have
splashed out on top-of-the-range ultra-high definition (UHD) TVs
in time for the FIFA World Cup next month may not get to watch
any matches in the new format.
Only three matches will be filmed in UHD, which boasts
resolution four times higher than the full HD standard. That is
because even in Japan, where the format was invented, few
broadcasters have the ability to transmit the large amount of
data required for UHD over conventional broadcast satellites.
Analysts say World Cup fever is likely to give UHD sales a
quick boost, though the longer-term outlook remains unclear,
partly due to the uncertainty surrounding content distribution.
Dependence on broadcasters highlights the risks TV makers
such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG
Electronics Inc take when promoting new technology.
Plasma screens were short-lived, 3D is widely regarded as a
gimmick, and smart TVs - with features akin to smartphones -
have not become mainstream.
"Distribution and content are the biggest hurdles for UHD
adoption," DisplaySearch analyst Hisakazu Torii told Reuters.
The World Cup is arriving at least two years before regular
UHD broadcasting becomes plausible, analysts said.
UHD content is indeed scarce. Sony Corp, which sees
widespread UHD adoption taking as much as seven years, is among
a minority in offering films in the format over its online Video
Unlimited service, accessed through smart TVs.
Even so, Samsung and LG - the biggest TV makers by market
share - are not missing a chance to boost UHD sales. The World
Cup, which comes every four years, offers an opportunity to
charge a premium for UHD before competition drives prices down
by as much as 50 percent by year-end, industry watchers say.
"Demand for UHD TV will drive global TV market growth,"
Simon Sung, vice president of Samsung's visual display division,
told analysts last week while discussing 2014 market conditions.
UHD shipments will reach 13 million TVs this year from 2
million last year, or about 6 percent of an overall market
destined for its third straight year of decline, according to
researcher IHS.
Sung said he expects the global TV market to grow this year,
albeit by a low single-digit percent, citing the World Cup as a
factor.
INVESTMENT
The process to make HD and UHD TVs is not so different, said
analysts. So Samsung and LG - like panel makers such as LG
Display Co Ltd - likely invested in UHD just a tiny
fraction of the pair's 26.5 trillion won ($25.65 billion) in
combined 2013 capital expenditure.
Samsung, LG Electronics and LG Display declined to comment
on the level of their UHD-related investment.
Broadcasters, on the other hand, have to contend with a high
barrier to entry. In Samsung and LG's native South Korea, public
broadcasters plan to invest around 61.8 billion won in UHD
infrastructure and content over the next two years.
A group of cable providers aims to invest about 650 billion
won by 2017. At present, there is one UHD cable channel airing
for 20 hours a day.
"The channel should get about 200 hours' worth of content by
the end of year, though that won't be enough to provide fresh
programming on a daily basis," said Korea Cable Television &
Telecommunications Association spokesman Kim Yong-bae.
Concern over content is exaggerated, said Shinhan Investment
analyst Soh Hyun-cheol. Content production costs may rise by 20
percent to shoot in UHD, but that is far less than for 3D, and
the better picture quality offers real benefit, he said.
"At sizes above 50 inches ... UHD TVs offer better
readability than full HD TVs even if they're not showing UHD
content," said Soh.
A bigger worry is that a honeymoon period of wide margins is
unlikely to last very long, indicating the technology might not
be a long-term growth driver. Competition will see prices pushed
lower as makers fight for market share, and margins may be as
thin as those of HD within two years from now, analysts said.
The average sales price for a 55-inch UHD TV is likely to be
around $1,078 by the October-December quarter from $2,057 a year
earlier, showed projections from researcher DisplaySearch.
"It only takes one vendor to drop their pricing and they'll
all have to go that way," said Strategy Analytics' director of
connected home devices David Watkins. "That's just how the TV
market works."
ADOPTION
Samsung expects UHD to catch on at a quicker pace than
previous technology, though neither Samsung nor LG provided
forecasts of when UHD will become the primary standard.
"The market and the industry are moving together with UHD
content being released this year," Samsung said in an emailed
statement.
While broadcasters and cable providers are busy developing
infrastructure, any void could be filled with online services
which will depend on more Internet bandwidth for distribution
rather than satellites.
Netflix Inc is offering content in UHD such as the
second season of drama "House of Cards" and expects to broaden
its lineup later this year.
Amazon.com Inc will popularise the format in
partnership with Samsung and media firms such as Warner Bros and
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, while Sony plans to make
a promotional film with footage of the three World Cup matches.
FIFA spokesman Giovanni Marti told Reuters in an email that
the matches would be delivered on a world feed, but had no
information on any broadcasters picking up the feed.
"The demand for such a format is still in the early stages
of development," Marti wrote. "To set up double production [to
film in UHD] at every match makes no sense at present."
($1 = 1033.3000 Korean Won)
