SEOUL Dec 2 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it will sell its fibre optics business to U.S. glass panel supplier Corning Inc , without disclosing terms of the sale.
The sale will include Samsung Electronics' production facilities for the business in China and South Korea, the company's spokeswoman said. She declined to comment on details of the sale, including the price.
Corning supplies glass for smartphones made by Samsung Electronics and rival Apple Inc.
* Ameri Holdings Inc - deal for at a price of $0.75 per share
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.