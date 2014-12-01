* Samsung Elec co-CEO J.K. Shin retains title
SEOUL, Dec 1 Samsung Electronics
defied speculation it would drop the head of its underperforming
mobile division, as the Samsung Group's heir apparent opted to
keep the man his ailing father appointed while the patriarch's
future is uncertain.
Staff at Samsung have been waiting nervously for the annual
reshuffle after a weak smartphone performance and the worst
earnings in three years, with many fearing for their
jobs, but embattled co-chief executive J.K. Shin now
knows he will continue to head the Electronics unit's mobile
division despite sagging smartphone sales.
Semiconductor business chief Kwon Oh-hyun and consumer
electronics head Yoon Boo-keun also kept their jobs.
Analysts said Jay Y. Lee, likely successor and only son of
group patriarch Lee Kun-hee, opted to keep his father's key
lieutenants in place to ensure stability and consolidate his own
position.
"With Samsung undergoing major changes in the midst of the
succession process, like selling affiliates and listing units,
it would have been too unsettling to change leadership," said
Chung Sun-sup, head of local research firm Chaebul.com.
"And without a signal that Chairman Lee Kun-hee has stepped
back for good, it might have been too much for Vice Chairman Jay
Y. Lee to change the people his father put in position."
Park Ju-gun, head of corporate watchdog CEO Score, said Lee
junior likely needs more time to shore up his position in South
Korea's largest conglomerate with his father still in hospital
after a heart attack in May.
"It was too soon for him to take a big risk at this point,"
Park said.
Samsung Group Senior Vice President Lee June reminded
reporters that Shin was "a major contributor in Samsung
Electronics' emergence as the top global player in the handsets
business" and would be given an opportunity to turn the business
around.
Squeezed by Chinese rivals like Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd
at the low end and Apple Inc's iPhones at the
top, Samsung Electronics' share of the smartphone market has
shrunk year-on-year for the last three quarters, leading to
speculation Shin's days were numbered.
Samsung Electronics insiders said employees' focus was now
on any follow-up management appointments and reorganisation
plans due for the firm later this week.
