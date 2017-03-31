UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, March 31 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it paid Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of Samsung Group, 1.135 billion won ($1.02 million) last year, disclosing his compensation for the first time.
Lee is currently on trial for bribery, embezzlement and other charges amid a corruption scandal that has rocked South Korea.
Lee's compensation package includes 476 million won in wages equivalent to three months' pay as director. South Korean companies are required to disclose compensation for executives who sit on the board and are paid at least 500 million won on an annual basis. ($1 = 1,117.2300 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Randy Fabi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources