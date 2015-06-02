* Firm's HDD motor, power module businesses could be spun off

* Samsung Group firms shedding non-core assets in recent months (Updates with comments from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, background)

SEOUL, June 2 South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd is considering spinning off some of its least profitable businesses as part of restructuring efforts throughout Samsung Group ahead of a looming management succession.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which supplies smartphone components such as camera modules to sister firm Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said on Tuesday it was weighing the options for businesses including hard disk drive motors and power modules for electronics devices.

A spokesman said the firm no final decision had been made about the restructuring, which comes after the company posted a 99.6 percent drop in its 2014 profit largely due to the decline in Samsung Electronics' smartphone sales.

A potential spin-off would add to the growing list of restructuring efforts within Samsung Group as Jay Y. Lee, the son and likely successor to group leader Lee Kun-hee, prepares to take over as his father remains hospitalised following a May 2014 heart attack.

Several Samsung units have in recent months exited non-essential or low-growth operations. Samsung Electronics late last year sold its fibre optics business and scaled back its light emitting diode lighting business, while Samsung Group decided to sell its chemical and defense arms to Hanwha Group.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said its hard disk drive motor and power module businesses accounts for about 1 trillion won in annual revenue. Daishin Securities analyst John Park said the businesses, however, make no meaningful profit contribution and offer little growth prospects.

"Samsung Electro-Mechanics is focusing on profitability by cutting fixed costs and cutting businesses in which earnings improvement will be difficult," Park said. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)