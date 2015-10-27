(Adds company comments, data, background)
By Nandita Bose
LAS VEGAS Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co's
new mobile payment service Samsung Pay has enjoyed
strong repeat usage among U.S. consumers with an average of
eight transactions per user, the world's top smartphone maker
said on Tuesday.
Samsung Pay, which rivals mobile wallets like Apple Inc's
Apple Pay and Google's Android Pay, allows consumers to
pay at retail locations using their smartphones. It was launched
on Sept. 28 in the United States.
Samsung's mobile wallet offers wide coverage of payment
terminals where it can be used, and this is its biggest
advantage, the company said at the Money 20/20 payments
conference in Las Vegas.
Samsung Pay allows users to make payments by putting their
phone on, or near, magnetic stripe card readers already in wide
use at retailers. It has signed up credit card firms and banks
such as Visa, MasterCard and Chase as partners.
By comparison, Apple Pay, launched last September, requires
retailers to install new equipment that supports near field
communication (NFC) compatible with its service.
"Consumers who have used Samsung Pay are using it repeatedly
because it works almost anywhere you can swipe or tap a card,"
Thomas Ko, global co-general manager of Samsung Pay said.
In the past four weeks, three out of four Samsung Pay
transactions were made on magnetic stripe card readers and the
remaining were on NFC terminals, Samsung said.
The smartphone maker is also expanding the network of banks
that support Samsung Pay. It will add cards issued by Chase, PNC
Bank and thirteen other banks and credit unions in the coming
months.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Las Vegas; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and David Gregorio)