Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, Sept 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's mobile business will recover quickly due to its strong fundamentals and technological prowess, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.
Samsung Electronics President D.J. Lee, speaking at a press conference, also said the Galaxy Note 4 smartphone will likely show significantly better sales than its predecessor, noting stronger pre-orders so far. He didn't offer specifics such as a sales target. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)