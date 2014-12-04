SEOUL Dec 4 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will make 165 executive-level promotions as part of annual personnel changes, down significantly from 2013, as the firm faces its worst annual profit in three years.

A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on how many executives are leaving the company. The firm announced 227 executive-level promotions in 2013. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)