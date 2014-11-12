(Corrects the date when Samsung filed its suit in 2nd
paragraph)
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 11 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
has accused Nvidia Corp of infringing
several of its semiconductor-related patents and for making
false claims about its products, counter-suing after Nvidia
filed a lawsuit against the Korean company in September.
Samsung, which filed its lawsuit in a U.S. federal court on
Nov. 4, is seeking damages for deliberate infringement of
several technical patents, including a few that govern the way
semiconductors buffer and use data.
The Asian electronics company also accuses Nvidia of false
advertising when it says its "Shield" tablet sports the world's
fastest mobile processor, the Tegra. Samsung cites benchmarking
studies performed by researchers at Primate Labs as proving that
claim false.
Samsung's lawsuit, filed on Monday, came after Nvidia
accused the Asian company and rival Qualcomm Inc of
infringing patents on its graphics-processing unit (GPU).
"We'll review and respond to these new claims against us,
and look forward to presenting our case on how Nvidia GPU
patents are being used without a license," Nvidia said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Nvidia also pointed to a benchmarking study that supported
its claim that the Tegra was the fastest mobile processor on the
market.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)