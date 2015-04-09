Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, April 9 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects record shipments for the latest version of its flagship Galaxy smartphones.
The new S6 models, which go on sale in 20 countries on Friday, are expected to sell briskly following a string of positive reviews, boosting hopes for an earnings recovery in 2015.
J.K. Shin, head of Samsung's mobile business, also told reporters during a press event that the supply of the curved-edged variant, the Galaxy S6 edge, will be constrained for some time due to the technological difficulties in producing the curved screen model.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order